Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Shares Down 14.2%

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.81, approximately 7,283,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 4,406,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

TWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,553.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 73,867 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the third quarter worth $172,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 214,638 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

