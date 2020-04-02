UBS Group Upgrades SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to “Buy”

SWISS RE LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SSREY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSREY. ValuEngine downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded SWISS RE LTD/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWISS RE LTD/S stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 132,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,465. SWISS RE LTD/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.86.

Swiss Re Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

