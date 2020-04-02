UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Issues Earnings Results

UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.09) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON:UKOG opened at GBX 0.37 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. UK Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.37 ($0.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.85.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas Plc invests in a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development, and production oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom. It has interests in a portfolio of eight UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

