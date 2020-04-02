Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 3,850 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) target price (down previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,585.91 ($60.33).

Shares of ULVR traded up GBX 49 ($0.64) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,043 ($53.18). The stock had a trading volume of 2,719,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,277.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,503.08. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a one year high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a GBX 34.72 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). Insiders acquired a total of 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,896 in the last quarter.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

