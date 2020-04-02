Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,932,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 96,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,007,807. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

