Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2020

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $160.88 million and a P/E ratio of 23.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VFF. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Village Farms International from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

