Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) PT Lowered to GBX 100

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 100 ($1.32) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 72.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VMUK. HSBC lowered Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 232 ($3.05) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 184.50 ($2.43).

Shares of LON:VMUK traded up GBX 3.74 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 57.96 ($0.76). The stock had a trading volume of 10,269,981 shares. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $835.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 128.59.

In other news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 26,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47), for a total transaction of £29,480.64 ($38,780.11).

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

