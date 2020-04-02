Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.40. 10,418,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,902,086. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

