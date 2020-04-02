Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.81. 10,223,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,902,086. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.65.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

