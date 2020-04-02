Weir Group (LON:WEIR) PT Lowered to GBX 1,045

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,665 ($21.90) to GBX 1,045 ($13.75) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEIR. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,340.20 ($17.63).

Get Weir Group alerts:

LON WEIR traded up GBX 61 ($0.80) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 789.60 ($10.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,108.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,356.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 608.60 ($8.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87).

In other Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,300 ($17.10) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.52), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($93,594.32).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.