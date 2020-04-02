Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.91 and last traded at $52.97, 2,644,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 7,917,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 153.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,294 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,997 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

