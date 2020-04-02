Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75. Union Pacific reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $8.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.29.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.80. 5,511,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,746,819. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average is $168.92. The stock has a market cap of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $188.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Union Pacific (UNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.