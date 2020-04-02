Zacks: Analysts Expect Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $1.27. Walt Disney posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $6.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.40. 10,418,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,902,086. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after buying an additional 135,845 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

