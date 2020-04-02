Zacks: Brokerages Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $2.10. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,051,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,538,174. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.52 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27. The stock has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

