Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZURVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZURVY traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.46. 121,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,660. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

