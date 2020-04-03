113,760 Shares in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Schlumberger makes up 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lowered Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

SLB stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 24,815,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,832,121. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.00%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.