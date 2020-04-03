$230,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) will report $230,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.45 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Prothena by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Prothena by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prothena stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.35. The company had a trading volume of 212,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,010. Prothena has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $438.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.