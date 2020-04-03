$38.36 Million in Sales Expected for Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will post $38.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.82 million to $39.02 million. Model N reported sales of $34.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year sales of $153.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $151.32 million to $155.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $169.84 million, with estimates ranging from $164.16 million to $174.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,990.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $355,073. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MODN stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,260. Model N has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

