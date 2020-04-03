adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €268.00 ($311.63) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €268.47 ($312.18).

FRA:ADS traded down €9.20 ($10.70) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €188.55 ($219.24). 1,103,716 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €234.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €271.73.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

