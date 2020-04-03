Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:AIH traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 56,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

