Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $72.92 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.43.

AEM traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. 1,993,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.54. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $64.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.48 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 18.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

