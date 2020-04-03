Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $24.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,092.70. 2,567,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,121. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,292.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1,317.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $750.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

