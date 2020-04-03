Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from to in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AXTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

AXTA traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,668. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,006,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,273.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,236,000 after acquiring an additional 983,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 2,437.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 895,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after acquiring an additional 860,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,038,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after acquiring an additional 857,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

