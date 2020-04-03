Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $7,588,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $147,349,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.86.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,637,072.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,843 shares of company stock worth $21,086,414. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX traded down $6.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.73. 1,263,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,297. The company has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.77 and its 200-day moving average is $255.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

