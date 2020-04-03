Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.45.

BYD traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 2,162,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,231,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,832,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

