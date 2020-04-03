Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Boyd Gaming from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.45.
BYD traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 2,162,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84.
In related news, VP William R. Boyd purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $29,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,193.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,351 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,231,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,832,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Boyd Gaming Company Profile
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
