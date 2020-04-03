Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUN. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of FUN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The company had a trading volume of 851,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,579. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The company has a market capitalization of $966.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Scott III bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.58 per share, with a total value of $48,854.00. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.