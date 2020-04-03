Credit Suisse Group Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $380.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.52.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ traded down $5.22 on Tuesday, hitting $328.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,703. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.21.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.