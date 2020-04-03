Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Buys Shares of 8,930 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,930 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.0% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,207,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra increased their target price on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

