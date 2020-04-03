Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VZ. Nomura dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,601,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,013,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

