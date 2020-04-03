Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 50,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,162 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 48,380,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,181,848. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,051.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

