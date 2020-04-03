Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 13,564 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. trimmed its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,564 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,256,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,049,476,000 after acquiring an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 14,803,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,830,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $169.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.57.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

