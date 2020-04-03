Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,330,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. 2,952,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

