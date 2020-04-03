Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.85.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,380,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,181,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

