Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Facebook by 37.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.31.

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.18. 25,969,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,650,980. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The firm has a market cap of $439.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,164 shares of company stock valued at $17,408,234. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.