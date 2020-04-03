Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock. Approximately 3,951,016 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 242% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,879 shares.The stock last traded at $22.94 and had previously closed at $21.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FATE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.24.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $117,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $636,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,324,461.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,229,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,764,000 after buying an additional 571,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 282,710 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,307,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,578,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Fate Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,233,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,141,000 after buying an additional 112,479 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

