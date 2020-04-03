GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Pareto Securities currently has $4.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GasLog from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

GLOG stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.10. 561,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.15. GasLog has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GasLog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 970,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 359,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 1,397.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 263,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

