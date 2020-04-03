Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $70.83

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $70.83 and last traded at $72.65, with a volume of 570351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Research analysts expect that Globant SA will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $12,384,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $30,456,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at $12,620,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

