Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.25 to $15.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

GSBD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.43. 373,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.87. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

In related news, EVP Jordan Walter purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,590.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,258.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jon Yoder purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,289 shares of company stock worth $313,833 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,126,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.