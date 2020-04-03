Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAC. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.12.

Shares of PAC traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.64. 218,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.24. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

