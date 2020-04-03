Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Down 9.3%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) was down 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.32, approximately 1,377,010 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,891,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.71% and a negative net margin of 36.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,258,000 after purchasing an additional 915,535 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

