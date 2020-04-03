Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

HIMX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 1,444,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 2,108,660.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 948,897 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 24.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,753,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 942,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

