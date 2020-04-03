Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New Price Target at Nomura

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target upped by Nomura from to in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $238.84.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.70. 7,298,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,559,854. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

