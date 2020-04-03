Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Down 9.3%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.45, 10,226,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 13,324,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

