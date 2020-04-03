Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Tobacco Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of IMBBY traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.57. 242,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,483. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. Imperial Tobacco Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

