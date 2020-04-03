Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of ILPT traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 448,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,279. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,117,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 85,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

