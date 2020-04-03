iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $6,842,000. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,361,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,623 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,272 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58.

