iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. 1,616,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $123.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

