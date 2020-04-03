John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Acquires 700 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 393.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,967,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,989 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,632,000 after purchasing an additional 71,359 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,506. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

