John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys 5,320 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 176.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 353,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,457,000 after acquiring an additional 172,423 shares during the period. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 208,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. 68,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,678. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.73. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $64.57 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

