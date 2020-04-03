John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Buys New Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter worth $118,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 38.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 7,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.62. 2,116,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.40 and its 200 day moving average is $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.